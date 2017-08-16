Women's Rugby World Cup: England's Sarah Bern returns for USA decider

Prop Sarah Bern has recovered from a sprained ankle to start at tight-head for England in their Pool B World Cup decider with the USA on Thursday.

Both sides are unbeaten and the winner of the match will automatically qualify for next week's semi-finals in Belfast.

Hooker Vicky Fleetwood will start from the bench after joining up late with the squad as she continues to recover from a knee ligament injury.

Full-back Danielle Waterman is the only player to have started every game.

Head coach Simon Middleton has made 10 changes to the team that beat Italy 56-13 on Sunday.

Sarah Hunter returns to captain the side at number eight, while Kay Wilson, who scored four tries in the 56-5 win against Spain, returns to the wing.

"This is a winner-takes-all game in terms of topping the pool and will require a full 23 squad effort to get the job done, " said Middleton.

The USA have beaten Italy 24-12 and Spain 43-0.

England team: Danielle Waterman, Amy Wilson Hardy, Emily Scarratt, Amber Reed, Kay Wilson, Katy Mclean, Natasha Hunt; Vickii Cornborough, Amy Cokayne, Sarah Bern. Abbie Scott, Tamara Taylor, Alex Matthews, Marlie Packer, Sarah Hunter.

Replacements: Vicky Fleetwood, Rochelle Clark, Justine Lucas, Poppy Cleall, Harriet Millar-Mills, Leanne Riley, Rachael Burford, Megan Jones.

More to follow.