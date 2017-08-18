Steve Tandy: Ospreys confirm head coach will be at region until 2020

Steve Tandy played as a flanker for Ospreys before becoming their coach

Ospreys officials have confirmed head coach Steve Tandy will be in charge at the region until at least 2020.

Tandy agreed a four-year deal in April 2013 and although no official announcement has been been made, bosses said on the region's website he would be in charge for another three years.

Chairman Roger Blyth and managing director Andrew Millward confirmed Tandy has a contract until 2020.

"Steve Tandy will front things up until 2020," Blyth told Ospreys TV.

"He is learning all the time, he's made mistakes of course.

"But if you look how we have progressed over the last few years in our performance given the cash restraints, which are well documented, I think we are making a fair fist of it."

Tandy was appointed in February 2012 and led the Ospreys to the Pro12 title later that season which was the last trophy for the region and the only silverware during his reign so far.

Ospreys finished fourth in the Pro12 table last season before losing a play-off semi final against Munster.

They also qualified for the 2017-18 European Champions Cup after missing out for the first time in their history the previous season.

"I am more than happy with the total structures," said Millward.

"Steve is here until 2020 and he will head that up."

Tandy's Ospreys coaching staff includes Gruff Rees (backs), Brad Davis (defence) and Allan Clarke (forwards), who has joined from Ulster to replace Chris Gibbes.