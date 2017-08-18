All Blacks bug: Security consultant cleared of public mischief charge
-
- From the section Rugby Union
An All Blacks security consultant has been cleared of public mischief in relation to a bug placed in a New Zealand meeting room before last year's Bledisloe Cup tie against Australia.
Adrian Gard was charged in February of making a false statement to police after the listening device was found during a check of the hotel room.
A court in Sydney dismissed the charge on Friday.
Gard was found guilty of another charge of operating without a proper licence.
He will be sentenced for that charge in September.
All Blacks captain Kieran Read told the court that Gard, who had worked for the team for a long time, was a "pretty good man" and had been "pretty honest and loyal in what he does".
Read's side begin their Rugby Championship defence against Australia on Saturday - the first of three games in the annual Bledisloe Cup.