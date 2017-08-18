BBC Sport - Tommy Bowe: Irish wing delighted to be back for Ulster after injury

Bowe delighted to be back for Ulster

Ireland wing Tommy says it was "brilliant" to return for Ulster in a Belfast friendly against Wasps following six months out with a broken ankle.

Bowe, who was used at centre when he came on as a replacement in the 26-15 defeat, sustained the injury in a Six Nations game against Wales.

He reflected on the Kingspan Stadium friendly and looked forward to the new Pro14 season.

Top Stories