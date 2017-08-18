Rugby Friendlies: Sir Ian Botham's grandson set for Cardiff Blues debut

Liam Botham made his Wales under-18 debut in 2016 when grandfather Sir Ian (left) and father Liam provided family support

Jim Botham, grandson of England cricket legend Sir Ian, makes Cardiff Blues debut in a friendly against London Scottish on Saturday (15:00 BST).

Flanker Botham is the son of former Cardiff wing Liam and has played age grade internationals for Wales.

Centre Jack Roberts, a summer signing from Leicester, makes his Blues debut while former Bath and Ospreys wing Kristian Phillips, who is on trial is on the bench.

Scarlets prop Samson Lee has recovered from the knee injury that forced him to miss Wales' summer tour to be named as a replacement for the trip to face Bristol at Clifton on Saturday (14:30 BST).

Lee has been named on the bench alongside fellow Wales players Gareth Davies, Steff Evans and Rhys Patchell.

Gavin Henson is rested by the Dragons for the trip to face Aviva Premiership champions Exeter at Sandy Park on Saturday (15:30pm).

South African full-back Zane Kirchner lines up in the back three alongside Wales wing Hallam Amos.

Bath flanker Sam Underhill will not feature against the Ospreys side he left last season at the Liberty Stadium on Sunday (14:00 BST). Wales international duo Rhys Priestland and Luke Charteris start for Bath.

Cardiff Blues (v London Scottish, a): D Fish; A Summerhill, J Roberts, H Millard, T James; J Evans, L Jones; B Thyer, K Myhill, S Andrews, J Down, J Turnbull (capt), J Botham, S Bennett.

Reps: E Lewis, R Carre, D Lewis, M Cook, S Lewis-Hughes, D Blacker, B Jones, C Lewis, O Lane, K Phillips.

Scarlets (v Bristol, a): R Jones; T Grabham, P Asquith, H Parkes (capt), M Williams; D Jones, A Davies; D Evans, E Phillips, S Gardiner, D Bulbring, T Price, T Phillips, S Evans, J Macleod.

Reps: R Elias, W Jones, W Kruger, S Lee, L Rawlins, T Beirne, A Shingler, J Davies, W Boyde, G Davies, R Patchell, S Williams, S Evans, T Prydie, J McNicholl.

Dragons (v Exeter, a): Z Kirchner; A Hughes, A Warren, J Dixon, H Amos; A O'Brien, C Davies; B Harris, G Ellis, D Suter, M Screech, R Landman, J Thomas, N Cudd, R Blake.

Reps: L Garrett, E Dee, L Brown, M Williams, J Benjamin, S Pretorius, D Jones, C Meyer, C Edwards, J Rosser, W Talbot-Davies.