Welsh rugby player banned for a year for doping violation

Tata Steel were the WRU Division One West champions in 2012

Welsh rugby player Graham Hale has been suspended for one year following an anti-doping rule violation.

Hale failed to submit a sample after a UKAD doping control officer attempted to collect one at a Tata Steel training session on 27 September, 2016.

The National Anti Doping Panel ruled Hale had not acted intentionally.

The panel ruled he bore no significant fault for his violation due to a cognitive impairment. Hale is now banned until 13 October, 2017.

UKAD's Chief Executive, Nicole Sapstead, said: "Any athlete who participates in WADA compliant sports must adhere to their responsibilities as athletes which are clearly set out in the Anti-Doping Rules.

"A failure to comply with sample collection procedures is a serious breach of the Anti-Doping Rules and of athlete responsibilities."