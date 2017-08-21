Women's Rugby World Cup: Wales name same XV for second Canada clash

Wales lost 15-0 to Canada in their previous Women's Rugby World Cup encounter in the pool stage

Women's Rugby World Cup Venues: Dublin and Belfast Dates: 9-26 August Coverage: Live commentary on BBC Radio 5 live sports extra, Radio Ulster medium wave and text commentary on the BBC Sport website and app.

Wales have named the same starting team to face Canada in the Women's Rugby World Cup that lost 15-0 to the same opposition in the pool stage last week.

The two sides meet again at Queen's University Belfast on Tuesday, 22 August (17:00 BST) in the play-offs to decide the fifth to eighth places.

That sees Wales coach Rowland Phillips recall nine players from the side that beat Hong Kong 39-15 last time out.

"We are now familiar with each other's threats," Phillips said.

"I'm sure Canada will have learnt a lot about us in that game and they'll prepare accordingly.

"But the key for us coming out of that encounter, and the pool stage as a whole, was that we gained belief in ourselves and our structures.

"We were satisfied with aspects of our game against New Zealand and Canada.

"Despite picking up a bonus-point win against Hong Kong, there weren't any high-fives after that match.

"We felt a shared sense of frustration because it was a substandard performance. That's a reflection of the high standards we have set ourselves."

Canada lost 48-5 to New Zealand in their final pool game to end their hopes of a semi-final place, consigning them to the placings matches along with Wales.

Wales had lost 44-12 to the Black Ferns in their opening pool game.

Teams

Wales: Dyddgu Hywel (Scarlets); Elen Evans (RGC), Gemma Rowland (Dragons), Hannah Jones (Scarlets), Jess Kavanagh-Williams (Scarlets); Elinor Snowsill (Dragons), Sian Moore (Dragons); Caryl Thomas (Scarlets) Carys Phillips, (Ospreys, capt), Amy Evans (Ospreys), Rebecca Rowe (Dragons), Mel Clay (Ospreys), Alisha Butchers (Scarlets), Rachel Taylor (RGC), Sioned Harries (Scarlets)

Replacements: Morfudd Ifans (Scarlets), Cerys Hale (Dragons), Meg York (Dragons), Siwan Lillicrap (Ospreys), Shona Powell-Hughes (Ospreys), Keira Bevan (Ospreys), Robyn Wilkins (Ospreys), Jodie Evans (Scarlets).