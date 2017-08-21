Pro14: Ulster sign Australia fly-half Christian Lealiifano on five-month deal

Christian Lealiifano played for Australia against England in Melbourne last year

Ulster have signed Australia fly-half Christian Lealiifano on a deal which will run until the end of the Champions Cup pool stages in January.

The 29-year-old will then return to the Brumbies for the start of the Super Rugby season.

Lealiifano has won 19 caps for the Wallabies and recently returned to action after recovering from leukaemia.

He will fill the gap left by Paddy Jackson, who has stepped aside from playing pending legal proceedings.

Auckland-born Lealiifano made his debut for the Canberra-based franchise back in 2008 and earned his first international cap in the 2013 Test series against the British and Irish Lions.

He has played 19 times for the Wallabies, with his last appearance coming against England 14 months ago.

Two months later, Lealiifano was diagnosed with leukaemia but he returned to action for the Brumbies in June.

He was born in New Zealand before moving to Australia at the age of seven.

Ulster start their Pro14 campaign against South African newcomers Cheetahs at Kingspan Stadium on Friday, 1 September.