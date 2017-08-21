Ulster's team manager Bryn Cunningham says the Irish Province earmarked Christian Lealiifano as their preferred choice after it became clear that they needed fly-half cover.

Australian international Lealiifano will fill the gap left by Paddy Jackson, who has stepped aside from playing pending legal proceedings.

"It was clear from the start of the process that Christian was marked out as the front-runner for us. He is a quality, quality player," said Cunningham.