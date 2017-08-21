Cornish Pirates sign seven Exeter Chiefs players on loan

From the section

AJ Cant was born and educated in Cornwall

Cornish Pirates have signed seven players from Exeter Chiefs on loan, including England Under-20 pair Josh Caulfield and Billy Keast.

Lock Caulfield, 20, was dual-registered with the Championship side last season, while Keast, also 20, plays at prop.

Back-rower Tom Lawday, 23, made his senior Chiefs debut in November, with AJ Cant, 18, the youngest of the group.

Centres Pete Laverick and Harry Strong, and wing Harrison Cully have also joined from the Premiership champions.

Both Strong and Cully spent last season on loan with National One side Plymouth Albion.