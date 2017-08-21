Women's Rugby World Cup: Ireland make three changes for Australia play-off game

Ireland's hopes of reaching the semi-finals were ended by Thursday's defeat by France

Ireland have made three changes from the defeat by France for Tuesday's Women's World Cup fifth place semi-final against Australia in Belfast.

Louise Galvin replaces Eimear Considine at wing with Cliodhna Moloney and Ciara Cooney taking over from Leah Lyons and Sophie Spence in the pack.

Moloney scored the late try in the 21-5 defeat by the French which ended Irish hopes of reaching the semi-finals.

Hosts Ireland beat Australia 19-17 in the opening pool match in Dublin.

More to follow.

Ireland: Tyrrell; Galvin, Murphy, Naoupu, Miller; Stapleton, Cronin; Peat, Moloney, Egan; Cooney, O'Reilly; Griffin, Molloy (capt), Fitzpatrick.

Replacements: Lyons, Van Staden, O'Connor, Spence, Caplice, Muldoon, Fitzhenry, McLaughlin.