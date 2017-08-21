Billy Vunipola: Saracens back-rower to miss Premiership opening month after shoulder surgery

Billy Vunipola played through Saracens' tail-end of last season with the shoulder injury

Saracens could be without England back-rower Billy Vunipola for the first month of the Premiership season, following off-season shoulder surgery.

Vunipola, 24, had to withdraw from the summer's British & Irish Lions tour of New Zealand through the injury and subsequently had an operation.

The 34-cap international missed four months last season with a knee injury but returned to action in March 2017.

"He's in great condition," rugby director Mark McCall said.

"Billy's due back some time in October, but in true Billy style he'll make it back considerably before that. I'll be told by the medics when we can pick him but it won't be long."

McCall could also be without Vunipola's brother Mako, Jamie George, Owen Farrell, Maro Itoje and Liam Williams in time for the Premiership opener against Northampton on 2 September.

"Someone like George Kruis didn't play in the last two Lions Test matches, others missed a bit of rugby," McCall continued.

"With Mako (Vunipola) and Owen (Farrell) we have some tough choices to make.

"As a club we're not looking to get our pound of flesh. We're looking at the welfare of the player.

"I'm trying to make good choices based on good reasons as to when they come back."