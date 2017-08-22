Aviva Stadium in Dublin to host first Pro14 final

A Scarlets line-out during the Pro12 final against Munster at the Aviva Stadium in May

The final of the inaugural Pro14 will be staged at the Aviva Stadium in Dublin next year.

Last season's Pro12 decider was held in the same venue, which has a 51,700 capacity, with Welsh side Scarlets defeating Munster.

The league has been expanded to include South African sides Southern Kings and Cheetahs.

Cardiff's Principality Stadium was also considered before Dublin was selected to host the match on 26 May.

BBC Sport understands the Principality Stadium pitch will have been taken up before the final, in preparation for hosting music events in the summer.

The league starts on the weekend of 1-2 September, with champions Scarlets taking on Southern Kings in Wales.