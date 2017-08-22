BBC Sport - Women's Rugby World Cup: Ireland coach Tom Tierney laments 'long day' against Australia

Tierney laments 'very long day' for Ireland

Ireland coach Tom Tierney says Australia gave Ireland "a very long day" as they beat the tournament hosts 36-24 in Tuesday's fifth place semi-final at Kingspan Stadium in Belfast.

Australia ran in five tries to Ireland's three and will now face Canada in the battle for fifth spot on Saturday.

Ireland need to win their seventh-place play-off against Wales to ensure automatic qualification for the next World Cup in four years' time.

Top Stories