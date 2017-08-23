Ryan Wilson: Scotland back-row becomes Glasgow Warriors captain

Ryan Wilson has made more than 100 appearances for Glasgow Warriors

New Glasgow Warriors head coach Dave Rennie has named Ryan Wilson as his captain for the 2017-18 season.

The Scotland forward, 28, has made 127 appearances for the club, helping Glasgow to their maiden Pro12 title in 2015.

Wilson, who can play across the back-row, started four of Scotland's five Six Nations matches last season and has won 30 caps for his country.

"It's a huge honour for me," Wilson told the Warriors website.

"This club has been a big part of my life, and my family's life, since I moved here.

"I've captained the club on a number of occasions, but to be named club captain means a lot to me.

"I'm looking forward to working with Dave and the coaching team and I can't wait for the new season to begin."

Fellow Scotland internationals Jonny Gray and Henry Pyrgos were co-captains of Glasgow last season.

Wilson joined the club in the summer of 2010 and made his international debut three years later.

The Aldershot-born player has scored five tries in Warriors colours, touching down in the club's historic 43-0 hammering of Leicester Tigers in January, as Glasgow reached their first European Champions Cup quarter-final.

He can also claim the distinction of being the first - and, so far, only - player to captain Scotland A to victory over England Saxons on English soil, having led the team to a 13-9 win in Newcastle in 2013.

Rennie said: "I've met Ryan two or three times over the last year and I've watched him train and operate within the group and I believe he's an excellent choice.

"He was part of the leadership group last season and, even in my short time here so far, he speaks really well and is demanding.

"Ryan has a real ability to challenge others but also put an arm around those who need it and I think that is a really rare quality.

"We'll still have a strong leadership group supporting Ryan and the guys who captained last season will both have a big part to play from a leadership point of view."