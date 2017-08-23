Denny Solomona: Sale Sharks winger determined to win back England place

Denny Solomona scored a late try on his debut to help England beat Argentina 38-34 in June

Sale winger Denny Solomona says he is determined to win back his England place after being sent home early from a pre-season training camp.

The 23-year-old was disciplined along with Leicester's Manu Tuilagi because of "team culture issues" on 7 August.

The pair were believed to have gone out drinking and contravened the team's standards of behaviour.

"What happened was out of character. It was definitely a mistake on my behalf. I'll work harder to get back," he said.

"I put that person behind me a long time ago."

During the camp, it is understood the England players went out as a squad to dinner, and returned to their hotel as a group, but Tuilagi and Solomona then left the hotel for a second time, returning in the early hours of the morning, thought to be as late as 4am.

Media playback is not supported on this device England snatch win with late Solomona try

It is the first time since taking on the role that England head coach Eddie Jones has disciplined individuals for off-the-field behaviour.

"[Jones] has just said to train harder and play harder and that's what I'll do. I need to do what he says. That's the only way I'll achieve what I want to achieve," Solomona continued.

"By training hard, I'll improve my game capabilities and I'll learn a lot more. And in the game I'll go as hard as I can and give everything I've got every single game.

"I'm hungry for it. I'm eager for it and I'm only going to train harder and play as good as I can to let my rugby do my talking."