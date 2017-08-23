Worcester Warriors: Donncha O'Callaghan named new club captain at Sixways

Donncha O'Callaghan won the last of his 94 caps for Ireland in 2013

Former Ireland and Lions lock Donncha O'Callaghan has been appointed Worcester Warriors' club captain ahead of the new Premiership season.

The 38-year-old arrived at Sixways in 2015 when he joined from Munster.

"There is no doubt that other players in the squad look up to him. I am sure he will do a superb job," said Worcester director of rugby Gary Gold.

Warriors' former captain South African GJ van Velze, and centre Ryan Mills have been named vice-captains.

Worcester begin the new season away to Newcastle on Friday, 1 September.