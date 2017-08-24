Jonathan Davies: Lions and Wales centre to miss Scarlets' Pro14 start

Scarlets and Wales players Ken Owens and Jonathan Davies enjoy Lions' accolades in New Zealand

Champions Scarlets will be without British and Irish Lions centre Jonathan Davies for the start of the Pro14.

The man of the series as the Lions drew with New Zealand in the summer will miss Scarlets' opening games against Southern Kings and Zebre.

Another Scarlets Lion, hooker and captain Ken Owens, will also be absent.

But head coach Wayne Pivac confirmed new signing Leigh Halfpenny is on course to face the Kings in the expanded competition on 2 September.

Pivac says Davies will not be considered until they host Edinburgh on 23 September.

"Jonathan had the biggest workload of everyone and will have the biggest break and at the moment you don't want see him before week three," said Pivac.

"Everyone is keen to get involved pretty early with the opening match against the Kings, but we have to be sensible."

Davies among world's best - Pivac

After witnessing his displays in the three Lions Tests and his displays as Scarlets won what was the Pro12 last season, Pivac believes Davies is now one of the best centres in world.

"It was like he changed jerseys, but kept playing the same way," added Pivac.

"He produced dominant performances for us and took that on the Lions and was clearly the man of the series.

"He is right up there with the best in the world and we hope he comes back with that sort of form for the Scarlets.

"We hope he starts the season in the way he finished."

Pivac hopes Halfpenny will play against the South African new boys in the opening match at Parc y Scarlets.

"Leigh came in a week ahead of schedule," said Pivac.

"He is up to speed already so if his body comes through full training this week and gets through full contact next week, he could be cleared to play in the first game."