Sale Sharks: Premiership club make offer to buy their AJ Bell Stadium home

Sale Sharks moved to the AJ Bell Stadium in 2012 after playing at Stockport County's Edgeley Park ground for nine years

Sale Sharks owner Simon Orange says they have made an offer to buy the AJ Bell Stadium - and will build their own ground if they are unsuccessful.

The club have played at the stadium, which they share with Super League side Salford Red Devils, since 2012.

"We are in negotiations at the minute and, if we cannot buy this stadium, then we are going to have to build our own," said Orange

"We have got to own and control our own destiny."

He continued: "We've made an offer but it's still early stages. I can't go into detail but the offer we've made we think is above what it's worth."

The stadium is owned by City of Salford Community Stadium Ltd and opened thanks to an initial £22m loan from Salford City Council.

A further £632,000 loan was granted to the company, which the council said was "necessary" and that without it the company would default on its existing loan.

If the Sharks succeed in their bid, Orange confirmed that Salford would continue to be tenants.

Fans of both rugby clubs have complained about poor access to the stadium, but a new access road is due to open in October and the Manchester Metrolink is due to be expanded to the nearby Trafford Centre within two years.