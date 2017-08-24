Welsh rugby pre-season previews: Scarlets lock Ball back for Gloucester test

Jake Ball has made 26 appearances for Wales

Wales second-row Jake Ball will make his return from injury after being named in the Scarlets side for their final pre-season match at Gloucester on Friday, 25 August, (19.45 BST).

The 26-year-old was ruled out of Wales' two Tests against Tonga and Samoa in June because of a shoulder problem.

Ball also missed Scarlets' win over Munster in the Pro12 final in Dublin.

Prop Samson Lee is named in the pack and Scotland flanker John Barclay is among the replacements.

Former Exeter lock Damian Welch makes his first appearance for the Cardiff Blues against his old side at the Arms Park on Friday, 25 August, (19.15 BST).

The Blues also include Wales wing Alex Cuthbert in their line-up.

Dragons won't have Gavin Henson available for the pre-season match against Glasgow at Eugene Cross Park, Ebbw Vale on Friday, 25 August (14.00 BST).

Henson suffered a dead leg in training but should be in contention for the opening league match of the season against Leinster.

New Dragons captain Cory Hill is also missing but the Dragons welcome back Wales summer tourists Tyler Morgan and Ollie Griffiths.

Line-ups

Scarlets (v Gloucester, a): J McNicholl; T Prydie, H Parkes, S Williams (capt), M Williams; R Patchell, G Davies; W Jones, R Elias, S Lee, J Ball, T Beirne, A Shingler, J Macleod, W Boyde.

Reps: E Phillips, R Evans, W Kruger, D Bulbring, L Rawlins, J Barclay, J Evans, R Jones, P Asquith, A Davies, T Grabham.

Cardiff Blues (v Exeter, h): M Morgan; A Cuthbert, G Smith, W Halaholo, A Summerhill; S Shingler, L Williams; R Gill, M Rees, T Filise, S Davies, D Welch, M Cook, E Jenkins (capt), J Navidi.

Reps: K Myhill, C Domachowski, K Assiratti, J Down, J Turnbull, T Williams, J Evans, J Roberts, O Lane, T James, D Fish.

Dragons (v Glasgow, h): Z Kirchner; A Hewitt, T Morgan, S Beard, H Amos; A O'Brien, S Pretorius; B Harris, E Dee, L Brown, M Screech, A Sweet, J Thomas (capt), O Griffiths, J Benjamin.

Reps: R Buckley, T Davies, L Fairbrother, L Greggains, N Cudd, C Davies, D Jones, A Warren, A Hughes, J Rosser, P Howard.