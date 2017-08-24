John Cooney and Jean Deysel to start for Ulster against Northampton Saints

Jean Deysel and John Cooney will be in action for Ulster against Northampton

Scrum-half John Cooney and flanker Jean Deysel will make their first starts for Ulster in Friday's pre-season game away to Northampton Saints.

South African Deysel came on as a replacement in last week's friendly defeat by Wasps.

Marcell Coetzee is in line to make his return from a knee injury sustained in March, as he is named among an extended replacements' list.

Tommy Bowe forms a midfield partnership with Stuart McCloskey.

Peter Nelson will partner Cooney at half-back, while David Busby joins Louis Ludik and Charles Piutau in the back three.

In the pack, Deysel will be flanked by Clive Ross and Chris Henry in the back row.

Robbie Diack and Alan O'Connor are paired in the second row, with Callum Black, Rob Herring and Wiehahn Herst starting in the front row at Franklin's Gardens.

Ulster: Charles Piutau; Louis Ludik, Tommy Bowe, Stuart McCloskey, David Busby; Peter Nelson, John Cooney; Callum Black, Rob Herring, Wiehahn Herbst; Robbie Diack, Alan O'Connor; Clive Ross, Chris Henry, Jean Deysel.

Replacements: Zack McCall, Kyle McCall, Rodney Ah You, Peter Browne, Marcell Coetzee, David Shanahan, Brett Herron, Andrew Trimble, Andy Warwick, Jonny Simpson, Matthew Rea, Nick Timoney, Caleb Montgomery, Paul Marshall, Jack Owens, Johnny McPhillips, Callum Patterson.