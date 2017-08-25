Former Sale Sharks fly-half Dan Mugford, now at Plymouth Albion, tells BBC Spotlight about his battle with depression, which culminated in a suicide attempt earlier this summer.

The 25-year-old joined Premiership side Sale in May 2016 but made just six top-flight appearances and was released from his contract at the end of last season.

Ex-Nottingham, Exeter and London Scottish player Mugford hopes he will help other sportsmen and women by speaking out.