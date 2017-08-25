BBC Sport - Dan Mugford: Former Sale Sharks fly-half opens up on depression battle

Mugford opens up on depression battle

Former Sale Sharks fly-half Dan Mugford, now at Plymouth Albion, tells BBC Spotlight about his battle with depression, which culminated in a suicide attempt earlier this summer.

The 25-year-old joined Premiership side Sale in May 2016 but made just six top-flight appearances and was released from his contract at the end of last season.

Ex-Nottingham, Exeter and London Scottish player Mugford hopes he will help other sportsmen and women by speaking out.

Top videos

Video

Mugford opens up on depression battle

Video

Gregory runs Patel out with 'Messi-like skills'

Video

'After the fight I'm heading to Ibiza'

  • From the section Boxing
Video

'Saviour', 'Messiah' - 17-year-old Rooney impresses Match of the Day pundits

Video

Dropped catches, mobiles & rhubarb – funnies from the TMS match

  • From the section Cricket
Video

'Kazakh Conor McGregor' cashing in on the hype

  • From the section Boxing
Video

Controversial Trego catch dismisses Notts' Hales

  • From the section Cricket
Video

Adcocks book quarter-final spot at worlds

Video

Rooney has served England brilliantly - Southgate

Video

Mayweather v McGregor 'pure showbiz' - Hatton

  • From the section Boxing
Video

McGregor must bring 'ghost-like' Irish spirit - Eubank

  • From the section Boxing

Top Stories