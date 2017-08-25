Women's Rugby World Cup: England name Megan Jones in final XV

Media playback is not supported on this device We've achieved what we set out to do - England captain

England v New Zealand Venue: Kingspan Stadium, Belfast Date: Sat 26 Aug Kick-off: 19:45 Coverage: Live radio and text commentary on BBC Radio 5 Live, the BBC Sport website and mobile app

Megan Jones will start at outside centre for England in Saturday's Rugby World Cup final against New Zealand.

England head coach Simon Middleton has chosen the 20-year-old after Danielle Waterman was ruled out with concussion.

Jones is the only change to the XV that beat France in the semi-final, with Emily Scarratt moving to full-back and Amy Wilson-Hardy named on the bench.

"It's now about finishing the job and leaving nothing out on the field," said coach Middleton.

Rugby World Cup Schedule 'pretty tough'

England will attempt to successfully defend their title against the Black Ferns, who have never lost a World Cup final.

The sides last met in June 2017, England scoring five tries to win 29-21 and end a five-game winning streak for the Kiwis.