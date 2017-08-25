Heath Harvey leaves Saracens CEO post, with Mitesh Velani taking up interim role

Heath Harvey has been involved in golf before six years at Wembley Stadium

Heath Harvey has left his position as Saracens chief executive after two years in the role, with Mitesh Velani taking up the interim post.

Harvey joined the club in June 2015 following a role with Club Wembley.

During his tenure, on the field Sarries won the Premiership and back-to-back European Champions Cup honours with victories against Toulon and Clermont.

"Saracens has enjoyed significant success on and off the pitch," said chairman Nigel Wray.

"We would like to thank Heath for the contribution that he has made."