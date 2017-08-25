Women's Rugby World Cup: Ireland and Wales to battle for 2021 qualification

Hosts Ireland went into the Women's World Cup with high hopes but have had a miserable tournament

Women's World Cup, seventh place play-off: Ireland v Wales Venue: Kingspan Stadium, Belfast Date: Sat 26 Aug Kick-off: 14:00 Coverage: Match report on the BBC Sport website and mobile app

Ireland and Wales battle in the seventh place play-off at the Women's World Cup in Belfast on Saturday with the prize a place in the 2021 tournament.

Another loss at Kingspan Stadium would complete a dismal tournament for Tom Tierney's Ireland side.

Irish changes from Tuesday's defeat by Australia include Katie Fitzhenry and Heather O'Brien in for concussed pair Jenny Murphy and Claire Molloy.

Eimear Considine and Jeamie Deacon also replace Sene Naoupu and Louise Galvin.

Considine will start at wing with Deacon partnering Fitzhenry at centre in the first game between the countries since Ireland's 12-7 Six Nations win in March.

Wales make six changes

Wales makes six changes from the hammering by Canada which include two positional switches.

Elinor Snowsill moves from fly-half to full-back, allowing Robyn Wilkins her first tournament start at number 10 while Elen Evans switches from left to right wing as Jasmine Joyce returns to the side.

The two other Wales changes see Keira Bevan starting at scrum-half and Siwan Lillicrap coming into the second row as injuries rule Rebecca Rowe and Dyddgu Hywel out of the match.

With Wales hammered 52-0 by Canada in the fifth-place semi-final on Tuesday, Ireland will be favourites heading into Saturday's match but home confidence is unlikely to be high after Australia overturned the pool defeat to beat the Irish in midweek.

A heavy defeat by France ended Ireland's hopes of reaching the semi-finals

Ireland on back foot throughout World Cup

The Irish have been on the back foot in the tournament since they struggled to beat Australia and Japan in their opening matches and the air was then firmly sucked out of the hosts when they outclassed by France in the pool decider.

"It's no secret that we didn't want to be in this position but it's where we have found ourselves on the final weekend," said the Ireland coach.

"While we're disappointed that we're not competing for higher honours, we want to sign off the competition with a win.

"It really is a cup final tomorrow, with automatic qualification for the 2021 Women's Rugby World Cup on the line."

Despite Tuesday's hammering by Canada, Welsh rugby's head of performance Geraint John believes the country can take positives from the tournament.

"I think we've shown there are some good quality players there," said John.

"New Zealand were going to be either one or two in the world though we did exceptionally well against Canada in the pool game.

"Canada are not in the top four here, but you'd say they are a top-four side in the world."

Ireland: Hannah Tyrrell; Eimear Considine, Katie Fitzhenry, Jeamie Deacon, Alison Miller; Nora Stapleton, Nicole Cronin; Lindsay Peat, Cliodhna Moloney, Ailis Egan; Ciara Cooney, Marie-Louise Reilly; Paula Fitzpatrick (capt), Ciara Griffin, Heather O'Brien.

Replacements: Leah Lyons, Isle Van Staden, Ciara O'Connor, Sophie Spence, Ashleigh Baxter, Larissa Muldoon, Sene Naoupu, Mairead Coyne.

Wales: Elinor Snowsill; Elen Evans, Gemma Rowland, Hannah Jones, Jasmine Joyce; Robyn Wilkins, Keira Bevan; Caryl Thomas, Carys Phillips (capt), Amy Evans; Siwan Lillicrap, Mel Clay; Alisha Butchers, Rachel Taylor, Sioned Harries

Replacements: Kelsey Jones, Gwenllian Pyrs, Cerys Hale, Shona Powell-Hughes, Lleucu George, Sian Moore, India Berbillion, Jodie Evans