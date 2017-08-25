BBC Sport - Bristol squad perform haka during pre-season training

Lam's Bristol perform haka in training

Led by their new skills coach, former All Black Bruce Reihana, Bristol perform the haka during pre-season training.

New Zealand-born head coach Pat Lam took charge of the Championship squad this summer after leaving Connacht and, since arriving, has outlined his ambition for the club to compete in the European Champions Cup in the future.

The relegated club begin their bid for promotion back to the top flight at home to Hartpury College on 3 September.

Top Stories