Niko Matawalu: Fiji scrum-half could return to Glasgow Warriors

Niko Matawalu's attacking flair endeared him to the Glasgow support

Fijian scrum-half Niko Matawalu has trained at Scotstoun ahead of a potential return to Glasgow Warriors, BBC Scotland has learned.

Matawalu is a free agent after leaving Exeter Chiefs and had a light solo training session on Wednesday.

The 28-year-old, who has 32 Fiji caps, left Glasgow in 2015, after helping the club secure its first Pro12 title.

The free-spirited back was released by Exeter this summer after failing to make an appearance.

He appeared in court charged with sexual assault in March, but was cleared of the charges earlier this month.

In his three years at Glasgow, Matawalu's dazzling array of skills and unpredictable attacking play helped cement his status as a fan favourite among the Warriors support.

He made over 70 appearances for the club, scoring 26 tries, and was voted player of the season in his final year.

Matawalu left Glasgow for a lucrative contract with English heavyweights Bath, but struggled for fitness after his move, making only 10 league appearances before joining the Chiefs. in November last year.

The playmaker, who can also be deployed on the wing, started three of his country's four 2015 Rugby World Cup fixtures, and was in the Fiji squad for their trio of June internationals, although he did not feature in the win over Scotland.