Willie Duggan: Ireland rugby great dies at age of 67

Willie Duggan, regarded as one of Ireland's greatest ever rugby players, has died at the age of 67.

Duggan passed away at his home in Dunmore near Kilkenny city following a suspected heart attack.

He will be remembered as an outstanding number eight for Leinster who won 41 caps as an Ireland international between 1975 and 1984.

He played in all four Tests during the Lions tour 1977 to New Zealand which the All Blacks won 3-1.

Duggan was regarded as one of the greats by fans of Leinster and Ireland

In January 1977, Duggan and Wales' Geoff Wheel became the first players to be sent off during a Five Nations game.

Scottish referee Norman Samson dismissed the pair after they had come to blows at a line-out during the match at Cardiff Arms Park.