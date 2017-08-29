Duncan Weir: Edinburgh fly-half seeks more savvy and consistency

Former Leicester Tigers boss Richard Cockerill has joined Duncan Weir at Edinburgh

Pro14: Cardiff Blues v Edinburgh Venue: Cardiff Arms Park, Cardiff Date: Friday, 1 September Kick-off: 19:35 BST Coverage: Live on BBC Two Wales and BBC Alba

Edinburgh want to add savvy and ruthlessness to their arsenal this season, says fly-half Duncan Weir.

The capital club won only six of their 22 league fixtures last term.

Richard Cockerill, the former Leicester Tigers chief, has taken charge of Edinburgh and is keen for his players to manage games better.

"It's about our top two inches, being more aggressive and smart at crucial times in games and delivering time and time again," Weir said.

"It's about standards off the field and just leaving everything out there. There are no easy shortcuts in sessions and in games.

"We have to force ourselves to those dark places and come out the bright sides of them."

Under acting head coach Duncan Hodge, Edinburgh slumped to a club record eight-game losing streak in the latter half of last season.

Weir will compete with Jason Tovey (left) for the number 10 jersey at Edinburgh

Glaswegian Weir is one of only two senior pivots at Cockerill's disposal - Welshman Jason Tovey being the other - and stresses the need for Edinburgh's players to enjoy their rugby again, beginning with their Pro14 opener away to Cardiff Blues on Friday.

"You have the wee demons in your head that start creeping in and maybe add a wee bit more pressure to end a losing streak or get big performance out to get a win," said Weir, who has 27 Scotland caps.

"But, to be honest, I'm just looking to go out and enjoy myself. If I do my role within the team, I can let others play round about me.

"I don't feel I'm a selfish player - I take just as much enjoyment from creating a try as scoring a try. Hopefully the performances, especially in the back division, will reflect that enjoyment.

"I'm 26 now, so I just need to enjoy my rugby, play more consistent rugby and go and express myself.

"If I'm bossing the team about well come Friday night, if I'm selected, then I'm doing my job within the team."

Edinburgh, who will be captained this season by 22-year-old back row Magnus Bradbury, have been beaten on their previous four visits to Cardiff, with their last win in the Welsh capital coming almost exactly five years ago in September 2012.

Weir joined Edinburgh from inter-city rivals Glasgow Warriors last summer

"It's a fast ground, they've got a very good back row that try to steal the ball as much as they can and try to be a nuisance around the rucks," Weir said of the Blues.

"It's going to be a good challenge to create multi-phases, to break them down in attack, because they are so dangerous around the contact area.

"Our job is to go out and win games of rugby and it's finding ways to do that and overcoming hurdles in games and getting over the line."