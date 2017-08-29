BBC Sport - Pro14: Cheetahs will play 'expansive game' says coach Rory Duncan

Cheetahs will play 'expansive game' in Pro14

Cheetahs head coach Rory Duncan says fans of the Pro14 can expect to see his side play "an expansive game" as they prepare to begin their campaign against Ulster at Kingspan Stadium on Friday.

The South African side have been included, along with Southern Kings, in a new expanded format for the competition, which includes two Conferences.

"We believe in playing with ball in hand at a quick tempo, and playing an exciting brand of rugby. I don't think that is going to change," explained Duncan at the recent launch of the event.



