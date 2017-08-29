BBC Sport - Ulster Director of Rugby Les Kiss prepared for 'tough challenge' against Cheetahs

Kiss prepared for 'tough challenge' against Cheetahs

Ulster's Director of Rugby Les Kiss says he expects a difficult opening game of the Pro14 season against South African outfit the Cheetahs at the Kingspan Stadium on Friday night.

The Cheetahs and Southern Kings have been added to the line-up of teams to form the new competition, which sees the clubs divided into two Conferences of seven.

"It's exciting because it's history but they have a full season of competitive games behind them so it's going to be tough, but we have to stand up to it," said Kiss.

Top videos

Video

Kiss prepared for 'tough challenge' against Cheetahs

Video

Beckham £1bn; Giggs £2bn - Keane on transfer fees

Video

GB's Clarke stopped by brilliant Savon in quarters

  • From the section Boxing
Video

Dembele's Barca keepy-uppy nightmare

Video

Can Gary Cahill & David Luiz guess their team-mates' tweets?

Video

British NFL star Watson proposes mid-game

Video

Doddie Weir focuses on tackling MND

  • From the section News

Top Stories