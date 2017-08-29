Glasgow Warriors: Dave Rennie sets sights on winning Pro 14 title

Glasgow Warriors head coach Dave Rennie takes charge of his first competitive match on Saturday, against Connacht

Glasgow Warriors head coach Dave Rennie says the only measure of success in the Pro 14 is winning the title.

Rennie succeeded Gregor Townsend in the summer and Saturday's trip to face Connacht will be his first competitive match in charge,

Warriors finished sixth last season, and Rennie wants his squad to aim higher.

"I don't want the players to think that finishing fourth is good enough," the New Zealander said.

"The attitude here is awesome."

More to follow