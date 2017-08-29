Gavin Henson fit for Dragons' Pro14 opener v Leinster

Gavin Henson
Gavin Henson made the first of his 33 Wales caps against Japan in 2001
Pro14: Dragons v Leinster
Date: Saturday, September 2 Venue: Rodney Parade, Newport Kick-off: 15:15 BST
Coverage: Live commentary on the BBC Sport website and BBC Sport app

Gavin Henson is fit and available for Dragons' Pro14 opener against Leinster in Newport on Saturday.

The Wales back has recovered from a dead leg he suffered in a pre-season training game against Bath.

The 35-year-old joined Dragons from Bristol in the summer having also played for London Welsh, Bath, Saracens, Toulon and Cardiff Blues.

His career began with Swansea, before becoming an Osprey when they were formed in 2003.

