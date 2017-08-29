Owen Farrell: England fly-half signs new Saracens contract to 2022

England fly-half Owen Farrell has signed a new five-year contract with Saracens, keeping him with the European champions until 2022.

The 25-year-old, who has helped Sarries to three Premiership titles, has played 152 times for the club since 2008.

A graduate of the academy, he first joined the club at the age of 14.

"Owen has developed into one of the leading players in world rugby," Saracens director of rugby Mark McCall told the club website.

"He is one of our own, so for him to commit his long-term future to the club is huge news - we're delighted that he'll be extending his stay."

