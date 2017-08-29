BBC Sport - Ben Youngs confident Leicester team-mate Manu Tuilagi will 'thrive'

Youngs confident Tuilagi will 'thrive'

Leicester scrum-half Ben Youngs is confident team-mate Manu Tuilagi will "thrive this year".

Tuilagi was sent home from the England camp by head coach Eddie Jones after a night out earlier this month.

Youngs said: "I have no doubt that this year, if he stays fit, all his talking will be done on the rugby field.

"I'm absolutely confident he will thrive this year."

The England scrum-half was speaking to Ugo Monye and Chris Jones on 5 live's Rugby Union Weekly.

Listen to Rugby Union Weekly's big season preview podcast.

