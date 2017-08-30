The news that Rory Best is to be Ulster captain for the third time in his career has been welcomed by his Ulster team-mates Jean Deysel, Peter Nelson and Alan O'Connor.

Best, who also captains Ireland, will miss the start of the Pro14 season as he continues his 'pre-season' preparation after being involved in the British and Irish Lions tour to New Zealand in the summer.

Ulster Director of Rugby Les Kiss outlines some of the attributes which make Best such a good leader and emphasises his importance to the squad.