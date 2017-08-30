BBC Sport - Rugby concussion: What will happen in rugby's new tests?

What will happen in rugby's new concussion tests?

Premiership and Championship players will take part this season in the development of a new pitch-side test to diagnose concussion and brain injuries.

Saliva and urine samples will be collected during the new campaign, after studies showed they could provide swift indicators of head injuries.

It could lead to a handheld device to assess if a player is fit to play on.

READ MORE: Premiership and Championship players to aid study into new head injury test

Top Stories