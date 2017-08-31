Will Collier: Harlequins and England front-rower signs extended deal

England's Will Collier (second right) with Harlequins team-mates Marland Yarde, Chris Robshaw, Danny Care and Mike Brown during the Argentina tour

England international prop Will Collier has extended his contract with Harlequins, with terms undisclosed.

The 26-year-old, who made his bow for the Red Rose during the summer tour of Argentina, has made 108 appearances for Quins since his 2011 debut.

Collier is a product of the academy set-up, and represented England through the age groups as well as the seniors, where he has a try in two appearances.

"At 26, I feel like my best years are ahead of me," said Collier.

Quins director of rugby John Kingston said: "We have all watched his progress in the eight years he has been here and were thrilled when he won his first cap for England in the summer against Argentina.

"There is no doubt that his best rugby still lies ahead of him and I am delighted he has again demonstrated his total commitment to Harlequins."