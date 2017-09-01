BBC Sport - Leigh Halfpenny: 'Auntie used to take me to watch Llanelli at Stradey'

Halfpenny's Stradey Park memories

Leigh Halfpenny makes his debut for Scarlets against Southern Kings on Saturday after signing from Toulon in the summer.

The Wales and British and Irish Lions full-back was raised in Gorseinon in the City and County of Swansea, traditional rugby rivals of Llanelli, home of the Scarlets.

Halfpenny says his family is split between Swansea and Llanelli supporters, but recalls being taken with his sister to Stradey Park - Llanelli's famous former stadium - by his auntie who is a Scarlets season ticket holder.

