Cheetahs ready for Ulster Pro14 opener
Cheetahs coach Rory Duncan says the travelling will not be a problem for his squad as the South African club prepare to began their first Pro14 season with Friday's away opener against Ulster.
"We're a team that has been used to touring in Super Rugby. And because we don't have the time difference that we had in going to places like New Zealand, I think the travel is going to be a bit easier for us," said Duncan.