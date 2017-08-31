BBC Sport - Cheetahs coach Rory Duncan says team are ready for Friday's Pro14 opener against Ulster

Cheetahs ready for Ulster Pro14 opener

Cheetahs coach Rory Duncan says the travelling will not be a problem for his squad as the South African club prepare to began their first Pro14 season with Friday's away opener against Ulster.

"We're a team that has been used to touring in Super Rugby. And because we don't have the time difference that we had in going to places like New Zealand, I think the travel is going to be a bit easier for us," said Duncan.

Top Stories