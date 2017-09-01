Championship: Jersey Reds v Doncaster Knights

South African Scott van Breda will captain Jersey Reds against Doncaster.

Jersey Reds will give league debuts to seven summer signings, including new captain Scott van Breda at full-back.

Tom Pincus, Mark Best, Jerry Sexton, Matt Rogerson, Jason Worrall and Conor Joyce also start, while five other new arrivals are named on the bench.

Back Ross Adair had been due to start but misses out through injury.

Doncaster name four of their summer signings, with backs Will Owen, Charlie Foley and Junior Bulumakau making their debuts, alongside lock Tom Hicks.

The Reds lost forwards Gary Graham, James Freeman, Pierce Phillips and Simon Kerrod to Premiership sides at the end of last season.

They have brought in 20 new faces over the summer, as they look to build on their highest-ever finish of fifth from last term.

Reds head coach Harvey Biljon told BBC Radio Jersey:

"I think there are definitely a few positions where we still haven't worked out who our first choice is in that position. We've got to see how the players handle competition rugby.

"We know we're going to come up against some tough opposition and have some real difficult days out there, but if we can keep learning from them, keep improving, then we'll be going in the right direction

"They [Doncaster] are an experienced team - they'll have composure but I think it'll be a little bit of youth and enthusiasm coming up against some wise old gnarly characters."

Jersey: Van Breda (capt); Pincus, Best, Ma'afu, Worrall, Cope, Hardy; Woolmore, Macfarlane, Armstrong; Voss, Sexton; Rogerson, Joyce, Argyle.

Replacements: Godfrey, Saunders, Atalifo, McKern, Nagle-Taylor, Dudley, Abrahams.

Doncaster: Jarvis; Bulumakau, Foley, Owen, Lewis, Humberstone, Heaney; List, Hunter, Quigley; Challinor, Hicks; Shaw, Hills (capt) Carpenter.

Replacements: Nelson, Evans, Sproston, Eames, Hill, James, Cusack.

