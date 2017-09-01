Eifion Lewis-Roberts: Sale Sharks prop retires following knee injury

Eifion Lewis Roberts
Eifion Lewis Roberts, who weighed in at 20 stone, was nicknamed The Fridge for his destructive ball carrying

Sale Sharks prop Eifion Lewis-Roberts has announced his retirement because of a knee injury.

The 36-year-old, capped once by Wales, picked up the problem against Bristol in October.

"It's sad that I have had to admit defeat to this knee injury," the forward, who will become a club ambassador, told Sale's website.

"I was enjoying my rugby as I always did in the game at Bristol and I made a tackle which caused the damage."

Lewis-Roberts initially joined the Sharks in 2005 from Clwb Rygbi Rhuthun and made his debut during the Premiership-winning season of 2006.

His Wales cap came against Canada in 2008 and he also spent 12 months playing for Toulon under Philippe Saint-Andre in 2012-2103 before returning to Sharks.

Sale director of rugby Steve Diamond said: "What a great servant Eifion has been for the club. He will be remembered for the 100% effort he put in each and every game."

