Pro14: Ospreys v Zebre (Sat)

Justin Tipuric made his debut for Wales in 2011 against Argentina

Pro14: Ospreys v Zebre Date: Saturday, September 2 Venue: Liberty Stadium, Swansea Kick-off: 14:30 BST Coverage: Live commentary on the BBC Sport website and BBC Sport app

British and Irish Lions flanker Justin Tipuric starts for Ospreys in their opening Pro14 match of the season against Zebre.

The region's other Lions tourists - Dan Biggar, Rhys Webb and Alun Wyn Jones - will not return until late September.

James Hook starts at fly-half after his return to the region after six years.

The match will also see prop Paul James equal Duncan Jones' appearance record of 223 games - 14 years after he first played for Ospreys.

Centre Cory Allen makes his first competitive start since joining from Cardiff Blues and Wales international fly-half Sam Davies is named on the bench after recovering from a groin injury suffered on the summer tour of New Zealand and Samoa.

After finishing fourth in the table last season and losing in the play-off semi-final, coach Steve Tandy says a good start in Conference A of the expanded Pro14 is crucial for his side.

"When you look at what is a pretty testing schedule in the first six rounds, it's crucial we get off to a positive start and being at home with our supporters behind us is important," he said.

"We achieved a play-off spot last season off the back of an excellent first two-thirds of the year.

"The challenge now has to be to build on that, make sure we carry form throughout the season and look for continued improvement and growth, ensuring we are where want to be at the tail end, involved in big play-off fixtures."

Ospreys: Dan Evans; Keelan Giles, Ben John, Cory Allen, Jeff Hassler; James Hook, Tom Habberfield (capt); Paul James, Sam Parry, Ma'afu Fia, Bradley Davies, Rory Thornton, Olly Cracknell, Justin Tipuric, Dan Baker.

Replacements: Scott Otten, Nicky Smith, Rhodri Jones, Lloyd Ashley, James King, Reuben Morgan-Williams, Sam Davies, Kieron Fonotia.

Zebre: Matteo Minozzi; Giulio Bisegni, Mattia Bellini, Tommaso Castello (capt), Gabriele Di Giulio; Carlo Canna, Marcello Violi; Andrea Lovotti, Oliviero Fabiani, Dario Chistolini, David Sisi, George Biagi, Derick Minnie, Renato Giammarioli; Giovanni Licata.

Replacements: Tommaso D'Apice, Andrea De Marchi, Roberto Tenga, Leonard Krumov, Jacopo Sarto, Guglielmo Palazzani, Tommaso Boni, Ciaran Gaffney

Referee: Quinten Immelman (South Africa)

Assistant referees: Stuart Berry (South Africa), Robert Price (Wales)