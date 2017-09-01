BBC Sport - Scrum V Sunday: The boys from Newcastle Emlyn RFC decide who's best

Happy days... Scrum V is back on air

Scrum V's cameras popped down to Newcastle Emlyn rugby club in the Scarlets region to ask the players of the junior section some important questions about the game.

Which is the best region, who are their favourite players and if they'll ever play for Wales? You're guaranteed to smile!

Scrum V Highlights, live from Newcastle Emlyn with Ross Harries, Jonathan Davies, Thinus Delport and Scarlets captain Ken Owens. BBC Two Wales, 18:00 BST, Sunday, 3 September

Top videos

Video

Happy days... Scrum V is back on air

Video

Republic boss O'Neill says Georgia 'underrated'

Video

What went wrong for Arsenal in the transfer window?

Video

Andy Carroll chase caught on video

  • From the section News
Video

Your deadline day gifs that keep on giving...

Video

Who were the transfer window winners & losers?

Video

Bizarre unveilings, huge fees & mysterious absences...

Video

'Wenger, I love you but you got to go, bro!'

Video

Scrum V visits Pro14 new boys Southern Kings

Audio

Gayle: I want to play Test cricket again before I retire

  • From the section iPlayer
Video

Jason & Osi's best bits from The NFL Show

Top Stories