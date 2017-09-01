BBC Sport - Rory Best keen to prolong career beyond this season after returning to Ulster captainacy

Best keen to play on beyond this season

Rory Best says he is keen to prolong his career beyond this season although it is the final year of his current Ulster contract.

Ireland skipper Best, 35, has been re-appointed to the Ulster captaincy this season after stepping away from the role for a year.

"I don't see any reason why I couldn't keep playing on," Best told BBC Sport Northern Ireland.

