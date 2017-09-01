BBC Sport - Highlights: Six-try Ulster beat Pro14 newcomers Cheetahs in thrilling opener

Highlights: Ulster beat Cheetahs in thrilling opener

Ulster notch six tries as they hold off South African Pro14 newcomers the Cheetahs in a thrilling season opener.

Tries from Clayton Blommetjies and Makazole Mapimpi gave the Cheetahs a 14-8 lead but after Tommy Bowe's earlier try, touchdowns from Alan O'Connor, Stuart McCloskey, Charles Piutau, Louis Ludik and Peter Nelson saw Ulster win 42-19.

Top videos

Video

Highlights: Ulster beat Cheetahs in thrilling opener

Audio

Video

Republic boss O'Neill says Georgia 'underrated'

Video

What went wrong for Arsenal in the transfer window?

Video

Andy Carroll chase caught on video

  • From the section News
Video

Your deadline day gifs that keep on giving...

Video

Who were the transfer window winners & losers?

Video

Bizarre unveilings, huge fees & mysterious absences...

Top Stories