WRU National League results
-
- From the section Welsh Rugby
02 September, 2017
Also see details from the Principality Welsh Premiership
Also see details from the British & Irish Cup
Also see details from the Foster's Challenge Cup
Also see details for the Swalec Cup, Plate & Bowl
Swalec Championship
View full Swalec Championship details
British & Irish Cup
Division 1 East
View full Division 1 East details
Division 1 East Central
View full Division 1 East Central details
Division 1 North
View full Division 1 North details
Division 1 West
View full Division 1 West details
Division 1 West Central
View full Division 1 West Central details
TWO EAST
Abercarn 3 - 19 Ynysddu
Blackwood 17 - 25 Hartridge
Caerphilly 40 - 35 Garndiffaith
Pill Harriers 17 - 19 Cwmbran
Senghenydd 44 - 7 Nantyglo
Talywain 15 - 15 Caldicot
TWO EAST CENTRAL
Abercynon 20 - 14 Cambrian Welfare
Cilfynydd 27 - 19 Clwb Rygbi Cymru Caerdydd
Llanishen 19 - 23 Gilfach Goch
Llantwit Fardre 22 - 27 Barry
Penarth 10 - 39 Aberdare
St Peters 32 - 34 Cardiff Quins
TWO NORTH
Bangor 21 - 17 Newtown
Llangollen 6 - 11 Abergele
Rhyl 5 - 45 Shotton Steel
Welshpool 0 - 78 CR Dinbich
Wrexham P - P Harlech
TWO WEST
Carmarthen Athletic 27 - 11 Amman United
Llanybydder P - P Mumbles
Loughor 10 - 17 Pontarddulais
Pontyberem 10 - 48 Whitland
St Clears P - P Fishguard & Goodwick
Yr Hendy 36 - 17 Tumble
TWO WEST CENTRAL
Cwmgors 11 - 13 Nantymoel
Morriston 10 - 20 Maesteg Celtic
Nantyffyllon 27 - 25 Brynamman
Pencoed 25 - 24 Builth Wells
Taibach 37 - 7 Penlan
Ystradgynlais 27 - 7 Cwmavon
THREE EAST A
Abergavenny 13 - 32 Newport HSOB
Fleur De Lys 16 - 15 Monmouth
Machen 27 - 10 Chepstow
Oakdale 34 - 10 Tredegar Ironsides
RTB Ebbw Vale 7 - 20 Abertysswg
Usk 27 - 10 Blackwood Stars
THREE EAST CENTRAL A
Abercwmboi P - P Cefn Coed
Fairwater 15 - 35 Pontyclun
Gwernyfed 19 - 23 Old Illtydians
Pentyrch 30 - 18 Llandaff
Taffs Well 29 - 17 Llandaff North
Treharris 17 - 30 Penygraig
THREE NORTH
CR Dinbach II 22 - 8 Benllech
Holyhead 63 - 0 Rhosllanerchrugog
Mold II 13 - 29 Menai Bridge
Nant Conwy II 22 - 15 Machynlleth
Pwllheli II 48 - 0 Flint
THREE WEST A
Aberaeron 76 - 5 St Davids
Cardigan 22 - 12 Pembroke Dock Quins
Llangwm 23 - 43 Tregaron
Milford Haven 31 - 31 Laugharne
Pembroke 60 - 19 Neyland
THREE WEST CENTRAL A
Aberavon Green Stars 7 - 29 Bridgend Sports
Abercrave 35 - 3 Briton Ferry
Birchgrove 17 - 14 Bryncoch
Neath Athletic 5 - 76 Porthcawl
Pontycymmer 16 - 25 Glais
Pyle 17 - 14 Swansea Uplands
THREE EAST B
Aberbargoed 41 - 31 Rogerstone
Brynithel 6 - 45 Deri
Llanhilleth 5 - 34 Markham
New Tredegar 32 - 38 Rhymney
St Julians HSOB 12 - 32 Hafodyrynys
THREE EAST CENTRAL B
Ferndale 10 - 17 Hirwaun
Llantwit Major 20 - 13 Old Penarthians
Tonyrefail 20 - 19 Canton
Treherbert 20 - 6 Caerau Ely
Wattstown 7 - 19 Cowbridge
Ynysowen 24 - 24 Tylorstown
THREE WEST B
Betws 3 - 18 Llandybie
Burry Port 83 - 5 Penygroes
Bynea 27 - 21 Penybanc
Lampeter Town 53 - 13 New Dock Stars
Nantgaredig 55 - 3 Llangadog
THREE WEST CENTRAL B
Alltwen P - P Ogmore Vale
Banwen 25 - 27 Vardre
Cefn Cribbwr 59 - 12 Pontrhydyfen
Crynant 12 - 34 Baglan
Glyncorrwg 15 - 11 Rhigos
Tonmawr 25 - 18 Bryncethin
THREE EAST C
Crumlin 13 - 32 Trefil
Tredegar 11 - 12 New Panteg
West Mon 18 - 12 Trinant
Whiteheads 43 - 9 Crickhowell
THREE EAST CENTRAL C
Cardiff Saracens 6 - 32 Llanrumney
Cathays P - P Brackla
Glyncoch 9 - 3 St Albans
Llandrindod Wells P - P Sully View
THREE WEST CENTRAL C
Cwmgwrach 14 - 36 Ferryside
Cwmllynfell 28 - 11 Pontardawe
Furnace United 55 - 35 Cwmtwrch
Pontyates P - P Cefneithin
South Gower 20 - 20 Panyffynnon
Tonna 51 - 10 Fall Bay
THREE EAST D
Abersychan Alexanders 38 - 29 Cwmcarn United
Bettws 10 - 29 Pontllanfraith
Hollybush 69 - 0 Girling
Old Tylerian 19 - 26 Tref y Clawdd
Rhayader P - P Cefn Fforest