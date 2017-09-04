Jake Ilnicki: Newcastle Falcons sign Canada prop after injuries to pair

Jake Ilnicki was part of Canada's 2015 Rugby World Cup squad

Newcastle Falcons have signed Canada prop Jake Ilnicki as cover after injuries ruled out tight-heads David Wilson and Scott Wilson.

Ilnicki, 25, was released by Northampton Saints at the end of last season where he won the A League title but did not play first grade.

The ex-Manawatu front-rower has 21 Canada caps, including games against the USA and Georgia in the summer.

"He is an established international," said director of rugby Dean Richards.

"Jake is an up-and-coming talent and he already has some experience of English rugby after spending last season with Northampton."

Falcons already have Ilnicki's international colleague Evan Olmstead in their squad.