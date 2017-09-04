Jake Ilnicki: Newcastle Falcons sign Canada prop after injuries to pair
Newcastle Falcons have signed Canada prop Jake Ilnicki as cover after injuries ruled out tight-heads David Wilson and Scott Wilson.
Ilnicki, 25, was released by Northampton Saints at the end of last season where he won the A League title but did not play first grade.
The ex-Manawatu front-rower has 21 Canada caps, including games against the USA and Georgia in the summer.
"He is an established international," said director of rugby Dean Richards.
"Jake is an up-and-coming talent and he already has some experience of English rugby after spending last season with Northampton."
Falcons already have Ilnicki's international colleague Evan Olmstead in their squad.