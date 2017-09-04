Edinburgh: Richard Cockerill remains cautious despite opening win in Pro14

Richard Cockerill took charge of Edinburgh in the summer, succeeding Alan Solomons

Head coach Richard Cockerill says Edinburgh's recent inconsistency means nobody is getting carried away with their win at Cardiff Blues.

Edinburgh started their Pro14 campaign with a 20-10 triumph, their first win at Cardiff Arms Park since 2012.

"We're not getting too comfortable about one win against Cardiff who, with respect, finished a couple of places above us last year," Cockerill said.

"It's not as if they're a top four team."

And the Englishman added: "I'm obviously happy with the result but this side historically have a great knack of having a great result and then a really bad loss.

Edinburgh coach Cockerill wants his side to maintain momentum following their opening day win

"We should take confidence from going away from home to a place we haven't done well at in the last four or five years and getting a result.

"Our next task is to make sure we front up again this weekend."

Next up for Edinburgh is a home match against Dragons, who finished 11th in the league last year, two places below the capital side. Cockerill warns, though, that any dip in performance level from his players will be punished by the Welsh outfit.

"They like to play an expansive game," the former Leicester coach said.

"They've got enough threats on the field to cause anybody problems if you get it wrong.

"The key for us is getting everything right for ourselves. We'll do our homework on them and make sure we know what they're about, but the key part is to make sure we do all our bits right and play as well as we can.

"If we play as well as we can then there's no reason why we shouldn't win. If we're a bit off they're a good enough side to cause us problems."