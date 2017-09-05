Tabai Matson: Bath head coach to leave for family reasons

Todd Blackadder and Tabai Matson (right) led Bath to a fifth-place Premiership finish last season

Bath head coach Tabai Matson is to leave his role with the Premiership club for family reasons.

Matson arrived at The Rec from New Zealand side Crusaders with director of rugby Todd Blackadder in July 2016.

The 44-year-old will return to New Zealand after Bath's Premiership game against Northampton Saints on Friday.

"This has been an incredibly tough decision for me. I have enjoyed every minute at Bath," former Fiji centre Matson told the club website.

"We have such a great group of players here who I believe will achieve great success.

"Ultimately, I have made the decision that as a family, we need to be at home in New Zealand, and I appreciate the club's understanding."

Bath started the Premiership season with a 27-23 victory at Leicester on Sunday.

"I know this has been a tough decision for him, but it is a decision we understand and respect," Blackadder said.

"He has made a significant contribution to this club and as a group we will continue to reap the rewards of his efforts throughout the course of the season."